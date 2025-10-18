JioHotstar drops trailer of India’s first AI-generated series ‘Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayudh’

JioHotstar dropped the trailer of India’s first AI-generated series Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayudh, in collaboration with Collective Media Network. The upcoming series, which is set to release on October 25, is based on the Indian epic Mahabharata.

Dropped on Saturday, the trailer offers a glimpse into the scenes from the series, which is a reimagination of the epic. The series will also air on Star Plus on October 26 at 7.30 pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The greatest story of duty, betrayal, and war, brought to life with AI technology 'Mahabharat - Ek Dharmayudh' by Historyverse. Watch it on JioHotstar starting October 25th and on StarPlus starting from October 26th, 7:30 pm (IST),” the streamer wrote on Instagram alongside the trailer.

“For many of us, the Mahabharat is more than just a story; it's the tales we grew up hearing from our parents and grandparents, stories that shaped our imagination and values. With AI Mahabharat, we get to experience those same timeless stories in a completely new way, brought to life through the power of modern AI technology,” said Vijay Subramaniam, who is the founder & group CEO of Collective Artists Network.

Kevin Vaz, CEO of entertainment at JioHotstar, added, “The entertainment we offer our viewers is not just about encompassing the varied and myriad cultures that are India. It is as much about leveraging the power of technology to enhance the viewing experience.

Mahabharata, written by Ved Vyasa, is an ancient Indian epic about a dynastic struggle between two sets of cousins, the Pandavas and the Kauravas, for control of the throne of Hastinapur.

The conflict escalates through a series of events, including a dice game where the Pandavas lose their kingdom and are exiled, ultimately leading to the Kurukshetra battle. Although the Pandavas won Kurukshetra, it resulted in several devastating losses.