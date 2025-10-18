‘Squid Game’ star Lee Jung-jae meets Shah Rukh Khan at Joy Forum Riyadh, leaves fans gushing

Squid Game actor Lee Jung-jae posted a selfie with Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan following a meet up at the Joy Forum in Riyadh, leaving fans gushing with excitement, with many calling it ‘collab of the century’.

On Saturday, the Korean actor took to his official Instagram handle to share the selfie. “Honoured to be with a respected icon, Mr. @iamsrk,” the actor wrote alongside the picture.

Fans immediately shared their excitement in the comment section after seeing the global icons sharing a frame together. Actress-influencer Ahsaas Channa wrote, “I’m floored! Two of my most favourites. I’m dying.”

Another fan commented, “Lee Jung Jae selfie with Shah Rukh Khan was not on my 2025 bingo card list.” Several fans asked jokingly whether Shah Rukh Khan is the new VIP, as a subtle reference to the Korean dystopian thriller.

While Shah Rukh Khan looked dapper in a black ensemble, Lee Jung-jae kept it casual in an off-white hoodie.

Along with Jung-jae, the event was also attended by South Korean filmmaker Yoon Je-kyun and Squid Game actor Lee Byung-hun. They had a special session at the forum on October 16 and 17 with podcaster Mohammed Islam.

Meanwhile, actors Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan recently appeared together at the Joy Forum in Riyadh, where they discussed their careers in the Hindi film industry.

A video from the event, now circulating online, shows Shah Rukh calling Salman his family.

After the global success of Netflix’s Squid Game Season 3, Lee Jung-jae is gearing up for the release of his upcoming drama Nice to Not Meet You.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki and will next appear in King, directed by Siddharth Anand.