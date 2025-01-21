‘L2 Empuraan’: Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mohanlal unveil first-look poster of Tovino Thomas

Malayalam stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mohanlal unveiled the first-look poster of Tovino Thomas for his upcoming film L2: Empuraan, a sequel to the 2019 movie Lucifer, to mark the actor's 36th birthday on Tuesday.

“Happy Birthday Jathin! #TovinoThomas Power…is an illusion,” Prithviraj wrote on X alongside the poster featuring Thomas’ character Jathin Ramdas.

The poster introduces Tovino as Jathin Ramdas, clad in a white kurta pyjama and exuding a calm demeanour. He stands in front of a wall portrait of PK Ramdas, played by Sachin Khedekar, hinting at a connection between the characters.

L2: Empuraan is the second film in the Lucifer franchise directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. Mohanlal reprises his role as Khureshi Abraam aka Stephen Nedumpally in the film.

Produced by Lyca Productions, L2: Empuraan is slated to release in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi on March 27. Nirmal Sahadev serves as the creative director of the film.

While Mohanlal was last seen in Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Malaikottai Vaaliban, which arrived in theatres in January last year, Prithviraj’s last featured in Vipin Das’s Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil that hit cinemas in May 2024.