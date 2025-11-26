Eva Green joins Wednesday Season 3 cast as Aunt Ophelia

French actress Eva Green is set to join the upcoming third season of Wednesday as the allegedly missing sister of Morticia Addams (Catherine Zeta-Jones), referred to as Aunt Ophelia by Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) and Pugsley (Isaac Ordonez), Netflix announced on Tuesday.

“Woefully welcoming Eva Green as Aunt Ophelia to Wednesday Season 3,” Netflix wrote alongside a teaser on Instagram.

Green reflected on her role and expressed her excitement over joining the cast of the series. “I’m thrilled to join the woefully twisted world of Wednesday as Aunt Ophelia. This show is such a deliciously dark and witty world, I can’t wait to bring my own touch of cuckoo-ness to the Addams family,” she told Tudum.

Wednesday Season 3 marks a reunion with her longtime collaborator director Tim Burton.

Aunt Ophelia wasn’t seen in the show until the final episode of Season 2 where she appeared from behind, wearing a flower crown and scribbling “Wednesday must die” on a wall.

Throughout the second season, Morticia says her sister went missing after she lost control of her powers as a Raven — an image in tandem with Wednesday losing her psychic abilities, leading to black tears cascading down her eyes.

At the end of Season 2, Morticia gave Ophelia’s old journey to Wednesday, which makes the latter’s powers come back in the form of a dreadful vision — Ophelia locked in a dungeon in Grandmama Hester’s (Joanna Lumley) mansion. This set the tone for Season 3 of the series, expected to release in 2027.

Wednesday Season 2 premiered earlier this year and instantly emerged as the fourth most-watched English-language series of all time on Netflix. This comes after the success of Season 1, which is still ranked at No. 1 on Netflix.

The returning cast of Wednesday includes: Jenna Ortega (Wednesday Addams), Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair), Hunter Doohan (Tyler Galpin), Joy Sunday (Bianca Barclay), Moosa Mostafa (Eugene Ottinger), Georgie Farmer (Ajax Petropolus), Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley Addams), Billie Piper (Isadora Capri), Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo (Sheriff Ritchie Santiago), Victor Dorobantu (Thing) and Evie Templeton (Agnes DeMille).

Luis Guzmán (Gomez Addams), Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams), Joanna Lumley (Grandmama Hester Frump) and Fred Armisen (Uncle Fester) are also set to star in the upcoming season.