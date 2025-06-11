‘Ballard’: Prime Video drops trailer for Bosch spin-off series starring Maggie Q

Prime Video has released the official trailer and poster for Ballard, the latest addition to the Bosch universe, with Maggie Q in the lead. The 10-episode series is set to premiere on the streamer on July 9.

Based on the bestselling novels by crime fiction stalwart Michael Connelly, Ballard follows Detective Renée Ballard (Maggie Q) as she takes charge of the Los Angeles Police Department’s newly-formed cold case division.

ADVERTISEMENT

Severely underfunded and under pressure, Ballard dives into some of the city’s most complex and long-buried cases — including a string of killings by a serial murderer and the mystery of a murdered John Doe — with compassion, grit and a dogged pursuit of justice.

“As she peels back layers of crimes spanning decades, including a serial killer's string of murders and a murdered John Doe, she soon uncovers a dangerous conspiracy within the LAPD,” reads the official synopsis.

The series also marks the return of Titus Welliver as the iconic detective Harry Bosch, who joins Ballard’s volunteer team to help navigate the murky waters of law enforcement, institutional rot, and personal demons.

The ensemble cast includes Courtney Taylor, John Carroll Lynch, Michael Mosley, Rebecca Field, Victoria Moroles, Amy Hill, Ricardo Chavira, Noah Bean, Alain Uy and Hector Hugo.

Ballard is executive produced by Michael Connelly, Henrik Bastin, Michael Alaimo, Kendall Sherwood, Trish Hofmann, Jet Wilkinson and Melissa Aouate. Jasmine Russ serves as co-executive producer under the Fabel Entertainment banner, along with Jamie Boscardin Martin and Trey Batchelor.