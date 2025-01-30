Prime Video drops fresh ‘Paatal Lok’ S2 BTS featuring Jaideep Ahlawat, Tillotama Shome, Ishwak Singh

Prime Video on Wednesday dropped fresh behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of the popular crime thriller series Paatal Lok Season 2, featuring Jaideep Ahlawat, Tillotama Shome, Merenla Imsong and Ishwak Singh. Here’s a look.

Jaideep Ahlawat reviewed shots on the set of the crime thriller series in one of the photos. He has been earning plaudits for his portrayal of Inspector Hathi Ram Chaudhary in the new season, which delves into the murder of Jonathan Thom, a high-profile businessman-politician from Nagaland. Paatal Lok Season 2 premiered on the streamer on January 17.

Ishwak looked at the camera while being seated inside a car. The 35-year-old actor plays Ishwak Ansari, Hathi Ram's junior who assists him in the investigation.

Actress Tillotama Shome plays the role of SP Meghna Barua in the second season of the crime thriller series.

Over the course of the show, Tillotama’s SP Barua assists the two cops from Delhi, Hathi Ram and Ishwak Ansari, but makes her displeasure at doing the job evident.

Directed by Avinash Arun, Paatal Lok Season 2 also stars Nikita Grover, who reprises her role from the first season of the show.

Prateek Pachauri holds Merenla Imsong at gunpoint during the shooting of a scene. While Prateek plays Bittu Rahman, Merenla essays the role of Roze Lizo, Jonathan Thom’s mistress who becomes the prime suspect.

Hathi Ram and Ansari navigate a maze of corruption, greed and revenge in the slow-burn thriller.