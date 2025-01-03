Prime Video debuts first teaser of Paatal Lok Season 2

Streaming service Prime Video on Friday unveiled the teaser of "Paatal Lok" season two, which will bring back acclaimed actor Jaideep Ahlawat as the washed up police inspector Hathi Ram Chaudhary.

The OTT platform shared the teaser of the second chapter on its official social media pages. The short clip offers a glimpse at Ahlawat as Hathi Ram, teasing a new mystery that will unravel before the viewers.

Just like the first season, where Ahlawat narrated a story from the Hindu epic Mahabharata, the actor is seen telling a new lore to the viewers.

Standing in an elevator, the actor recites the story of a man who killed a bug under his bed. The man is hailed as brave and powerful but soon enough, countless new bugs start spawning under his bed.

"Poor guy, he thought he killed one insect and the game is over. That's not how it works, not down here in Paatal Lok," the actor said.

Besides Ahlawat, actors Ishwak Singh and Gul Panag are also returning for the second season. They are joined by newcomers Tillotama Shome, Nagesh Kukunoor and Jahnu Barua.

"Paatal Lok" is written and created by Sudip Sharma. The second season, directed by Avinash Arun Dhaware, is a Clean Slate Filmz Production in association with Eunoia Films LLP.

The eight-episode season two of "Paatal Lok" will premiere on January 17 on Prime Video.

