‘Gram Chikitsalay’: Prime Video announces new rural comedy by ‘Panchayat’ makers

The upcoming series, set to premiere in May, stars Vinay Pathak and Amol Parashar

Entertainment Web Desk Published 28.04.25, 01:31 PM
A poster of ‘Gram Chikitsalay’

A poster of ‘Gram Chikitsalay’ Instagram

Streaming platform Prime Video on Monday announced a new rural comedy series, Gram Chikitsalay, starring Vinay Pathak and Amol Parashar.

The show will be available to stream from May 9.

The poster shows Parashar and Pathak standing in a rural setting and facing each other. Parashar is seen with a stethoscope around his neck, while Pathak holds a medical kit. In the background appear villagers and clinic buildings. The series title features at the top, along with a note that it is from the makers of Panchayat.

“BHATKANDI jaane ke liye taiyaar ho jaiye. #GramChikitsalayOnPrime, New Series, May 9,” the streamer on Instagram alongside a poster of the series.

From the makers of Panchayat, Gram Chikitsalay follows the journey of a city doctor as he adjusts to life at a small-town public health center.

Reacting to the post, one of the fans wrote, “From the makers of Panchayat that’s enough to watch this series.”

Produced by The Viral Fever (TVF), the series also stars Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Akash Makhija and Garima Vikrant Singh.

Parashar will be next seen in Sahir Raza’s Kull, set to stream on JioHotstar from May 2.

Pathak was recently seen in Ananth Mahadevan’s Phule, currently running in cinemas.

