Preity Zinta, Katrina Kaif visit Mahakumbh Mela in UP’s Prayagraj

Bollywood actresses Preity Zinta and Katrina Kaif were the latest celebrities to visit Prayagraj for the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh.

While Preity shared a selfie from the venue, photos of Katrina attending the religious event with her mother-in-law Veena Kaushal were shared by her fan pages on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

“All roads lead to the Maha Kumbh. Satyam Shivam Sundaram. #mahakumbh #prayagraj #ting,” Preity captioned her post on Instagram.

Katrina and Veena Kaushal paid a visit to a spiritual leader at the Mahakumbh Mela.

Mahakumbh, the ongoing 45-day festival at Prayagraj in India’s Uttar Pradesh, attracts thousands of devotees from across the world every year.

Actor Akshay Kumar also took a holy dip at the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela on Monday.

Celebrities including Vijay Deverakonda, Nimrat Kaur, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vicky Kaushal also attended the festival.

The Triveni Sangam — confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati — is considered the holiest by Hindus, with a belief that taking a dip in it during Mahakumbh and particularly on special bathing dates like Mauni Amavasya washes away people's sins and provides them 'moksha' or salvation.

On the work front, Preity Zinta will be next seen in Rajkumar Santoshi-directed period drama Lahore 1947 alongside Sunny Deol. Katrina Kaif was last seen in Maneesh Sharma’s 2023 movie Tiger 3.