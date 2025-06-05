MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Pregnant Meghan Markle’s labour room dance with Prince Harry ahead of delivery draws flak

A video of the dance, shared to mark Lilibet’s fourth birthday, shows Markle flaunting her baby bump as she dances with Harry to the song ‘Baby Mama’

Entertainment Web Desk Published 05.06.25, 02:43 PM
Meghan Markle

Actress Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, landed in the crosshairs of netizens after sharing a throwback video of her dancing with husband Prince Harry in a labour room before daughter Princess Lilibet’s delivery.

The clip, shared to mark Lilibet’s fourth birthday on Wednesday, shows Markle flaunting her baby bump in a black outfit as she dances with husband Prince Harry to the song Baby Mama.

“These two are dying for attention,” one Instagram user wrote. Another commented, “Imagine William and Kate doing this.” A social media user remarked, “I gave live birth to three children. We never did anything like this. If we had, we wouldn’t have posted it for everyone to see.”

Another Instagram user opined, “A heavily pregnant woman cannot move that way. You can barely walk, let alone twerk. There is nothing solid in there. The surrogacy theory just got another boost.”

While many social media users criticised Markle, others celebrated the joyful moment.

"Four years ago today, this also happened. Both of our children were a week past their due dates… so when spicy food, all that walking, and acupuncture didn’t work – there was only one thing left to do,” Markle captioned the post on Instagram.

The post came after the Duchess of Sussex posted a series of photos on Princess Lilibet’s fourth birthday. “Happy birthday to our beautiful girl! Four years ago today she came into our lives - and each day is brighter and better because of it. Thanks to all of those sending love and celebrating her special day,” she wrote.

Markle returned to Instagram on January 1 after a five-year break, and has since been sharing glimpses of her personal and professional life with her followers.

Meghan Markle Prince Harry
