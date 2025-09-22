Prasanth Varma announces superhero film ‘Adhira’ starring Kalyan Dasari and SJ Suryah

Director Prasanth Varma of HanuMan fame has joined hands with Kalyan Dasari and SJ Suryah for new superhero film Adhira, Varma said on Monday.

Sharing a concept poster of Adhira on X, Varma wrote, “When darkness envelopes the world, a lightning of hope emerges. Presenting @IamKalyanDasari and @iam_SJSuryah in #Adhira, a new superhero film from #PrasanthVarmaCinematicUniverse.”

Adhira marks the acting debut of producer DVV Danayya's son, Kalyan Dasari, who essays the role of a superhero in the film. SJ Suryah, on the other hand, essays the role of the antagonist. The poster shows Kalyan in an armoured suit. SJ Suryah, on the other hand, wears a horn headgear in the poster.

While Varma serves as the creator of the upcoming film, Sharan Koppisetty serves as its director. Adhira is produced by Riwaz Ramesh Duggal and presented by RK Duggal. Sricharan Pakala has composed the music for the upcoming film, which is a part of Varma’s cinematic universe.

Prasanth Varma is known for directing films like Awe (2018), Kalki (2019), Zombie Reddy (2021) and Hanu-Man (2024).

Suryah last appeared in the Tamil actioner Veera Dheera Sooran. He has the films Love Insurance Kompany, Indian 3, Sardar 2, and Bro Code in the pipeline.