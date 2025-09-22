‘They Call Him OG’ trailer: It’s Emraan Hashmi vs Pawan Kalyan in Sujeet-directed actioner

Emraan Hashmi’s Omi Bhau takes control of Pawan Kalyan’s Ojas Gambheera a.k.a OG’s criminal underworld in the trailer of Sujeeth’s action film They Call Him OG, dropped by the makers on Monday.

The two-minute-39-second-long video shows Omi rising to power in the criminal underworld during OG’s ten-year absence. But when OG returns, he challenges Omi to reclaim his former empire.

The film marks Hashmi’s Telugu film debut.

“I was thrilled when I was approached for this film as it would mark my foray into Telugu cinema. What better way to do that than locking horns with superstar Pawan Kalyan on celluloid,” Emraan said in a statement.

“Working with director Sujeeth and Pawan Kalyan was a fantastic experience,” he added.

They Call Him OG is produced by D V V Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under their production banner DVV Entertainment. The film also stars Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Prakash Raj and Sriya Reddy, with music by Thaman S.

They Call Him OG is scheduled to release in theatres on September 25.