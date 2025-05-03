‘Panchayat’ Season 4 teaser: Pradhan Ji and Bhushan to lock horns in high-stakes Phulera election

Phulera residents gear up for elections in the first teaser of Prime Video’s rural comedy drama Panchayat Season 4, dropped on Saturday, setting the stage for an epic showdown between Raghubar Yadav’s Pradhan Ji and Durgesh Kumar’s Bhushan.

Marking the return of Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav and Faisal Malik, the upcoming instalment of Panchayat is slated to drop on July 2.

“Phulera mein elections ki garma garmi shuru hone wali hai. #PanchayatOnPrime, New Season, July 2,” Prime Video captioned the teaser on Instagram.

Deepak Kumar Mishra, who has directed the previous instalments of the series, will be helming the fourth season in collaboration with Akshat Vijaywargiya. It will be produced by Arunabh Kumar, who has backed the previous seasons as well. The fourth season of Panchayat went on the floors in October last year.

Featuring Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Ashok Pathak and Neena Gupta in key roles, the series follows the journey of engineering graduate Abhishek Tripathi, who ends up working at a panchayat office in a remote village after failing to find a job of his calibre.

Panchayat won the inaugural best web series (OTT) award at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in November last year.

Season 3 of Panchayat hit Prime Video on May 28 last year.