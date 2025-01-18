Power banks now allowed at Coldplay’s Mumbai concerts, says ticketing platform BookMyShow

Power banks will now be allowed at Coldplay’s Mumbai concerts on January 18, 19 and 21, the live entertainment section of ticketing platform BookMyShow said in a social media post on Friday.

“You asked and we delivered! See ya'll for a power packed day with the one and only, COLDPLAY! 🥰Less than 24 hours to go ✨,” BookMyShow wrote on X alongside a picture carrying the announcement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We heard you! Power banks are now allowed at the Mumbai concert so your phone battery won’t go Yellow,” reads the text on the image, which refers to the band’s celebrated song Yellow from their debut solo album Parachutes.

Coldplay is set to perform at Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Sports Stadium on January 18, 19, and 21 as part of The Music of the Spheres World Tour, their eighth concert tour. They will also perform in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 and January 26.

Billed as Coldplay’s “biggest ever show,” the January 26 concert will be streamed live from Ahmedabad across India on Disney+ Hotstar. Heeriye singer Jasleen Royal will perform as a supporting artiste at Coldplay’s concerts in Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

Videos of the band’s lead vocalist Chris Martin and his partner, Fifty Shades of Grey actress Dakota Johnson, visiting Shri Babulnath Temple and taking a stroll across Marine Drive in Mumbai have gone viral on social media.

Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres World Tour seeks to promote their ninth and tenth studio albums, Music of the Spheres (2021) and Moon Music (2024), respectively. The tour began at the National Stadium of Costa Rica on March 18, 2022, and is scheduled to conclude at London’s Wembley Stadium on September 8 this year.

Coldplay has returned to India nine years after their 2016 performance at the Global Citizen Festival in Mumbai.