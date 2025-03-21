Poster for Srijit Mukherji's 'Killbill Society' unveiled ahead of April 11 release

Makers of Srijit Mukherji’s upcoming film Killbill Society dropped a new poster for the Bengali drama on Friday.

The film, a sequel to the 2012 movie Hemlock Society, is set for an April 11 release.

Featuring Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Koushani Mukherjee, the poster is bathed in a vintage yellow ochre palette, At the centre of it all lies a single rose.

The poster also features the text, "Morte chaile banchte hobe (you must live in order to die)."

In this sequel, Parambrata Chattopadhyay reprises his role as Ananda Kar, now known as Mrityunjoy. Unlike his previous compassionate persona, Ananda has transformed into a colder, sharper character who leads the Killbill Society. Koushani Mukherjee joins the cast as Poorna, a fearless woman facing new challenges.

The film also features Biswanath Basu, Sandipta Sen, and Anindya Chatterjee in pivotal roles.

Killbill Society draws inspiration from Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie's past struggles with suicidal thoughts. Jolie once considered hiring a hitman to end her life, which forms the core concept for Srijit's film.

Killbill Society will be Koushani’s first collaboration with Srijit. She was last seen in Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy’s blockbuster Durga Puja release Bohurupi in 2024. Parambrata was last seen in Srijit’s Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei.