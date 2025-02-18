R. Madhavan-headlined GD Naidu biopic now titled ‘G.D.N’, new poster out

R. Madhavan’s upcoming biopic on Indian inventor G.D. Naidu, remembered as the Edison of India, is now titled G.D.N, the makers announced via an Instagram post on Tuesday.

The poster highlights engineering and invention through detailed mechanical designs and blueprints in the background. In the front, a classic teal car stands out against the subdued backdrop, representing the era and the character’s inventive spirit, with the title G.D.N. written across it.

“Unveiling the title of our tribute to the Edison of India, GD Naidu. G.D.N - A story of innovation, resilience, and inspiration,” production house Varghese Moolan Pictures wrote alongside the poster.

Described as a story of innovation, resilience, and inspiration, the Mithran R Jawahar-directed movie’s ensemble cast features Kannada actress Sharmila Mandre in the lead and Radhikaa Sarathkumar in a pivotal role. It will also feature Jayaram, Priyamani and Yogi Babu.

Sharing the announcement on Instagram, Madhavan wrote, “Need all your blessings and good wishes.”

Fans flooded the comments section with their excitement. “Waiting,” wrote one fan, while another fan commented, “Congratulations and all the best Anna.”

Industry colleagues Gajraj Rao and Shilpa Shirodhkar also took to the comments section to extend their best wishes.

Penned by Jeyamohan and produced by Mediaone Global Entertainment Limited, the upcoming film marks the first collaboration between Madhavan and Mithran, known for Thiruchitrambalam (2022), Yaaradi Nee Mohini (2008) and Kutty (2010).

Madhavan was recently seen in the satirical action-comedy film Hisaab Barabar on ZEE5. The actor is set to reunite with Tanu Weds Manu co-star Kangana Ranaut for a yet-to-be-titled film.

The makers are yet to announce the release date of G.D.N.