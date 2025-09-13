Popular K-drama ‘S Line’ is now streaming in India: Here’s where you can watch it

Popular K-drama S Line, which received worldwide attention due to its ‘controversial’ theme following release earlier this year, is now available to stream in India.

The series, which stars Lee Soo-hyuk, Lee Da-hee and Arin in the lead roles, is currently streaming on Prime Video through add-on service Channel K, the streamer announced on Instagram.

The show began streaming on September 10, with the first two episodes and will be followed by new episodes every week.

S Line revolves around a dystopian world where glowing red lines appear above people who have had a sexual relationship, revealing secrets and causing social upheaval.

The K-drama follows a high school girl, Shin Hyun-heup (Arin), born with the ability to see these lines and a detective, Han Ji-wook (Lee Soo-hyuk), who later acquires special glasses that grant similar powers.

They both become entangled in cases involving deaths of ‘line-bearers’ as they try to uncover the truth behind the mysterious phenomenon, the glasses and the murders associated with it.

S Line received worldwide acclaim for its ‘unique’ and ‘bold concept’ of visible red lines connecting people who’ve had sexual relations.

The series won Best Music at the Cannes International Series Festival, bringing it global attention and critical praise before its official release. Also, clips from the show went viral on social media platforms.

Helmed by Ahn Joo-young, the series is based on the dark fantasy thriller webtoon of the same name. The series also stars Lee Eun-saem, Kim Dong-young, Nam Kyu-Hee and Jung Jae-kwang.