Pooja Hegde joins the cast of Rajinikanth-starrer ‘Coolie’

Actress Pooja Hegde has joined the cast of Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Coolie, the makers announced on Thursday.

“Yes, you guessed it right!❤️‍🔥 @hegdepooja from the sets of #Coolie,” reads the caption on X.

Produced by Sun Pictures, Coolie boasts a star-studded cast including Telugu star Nagarjuna, Kannada actor Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Malayalam actor Soubin Shahir. Kanagaraj has been actively sharing character posters of the film’s key actors lately.

Shruti Haasan plays Preethi in Coolie. In her character poster, Shruti is seen holding a shovel. Nagarjuna plays Simon, who is shown wearing a red scarf in his character poster.

Sathyaraj is set to play Rajasekhar and has a red wire tangled around his hand in his character poster. Upendra’s character Kaleesha is shown carrying a fishing hook. Soubin Shahir is set to play Daya in the film, and is seen holding a gold watch in the character poster.

Coolie marks Lokesh Kanagaraj’s seventh directorial venture. In 2019, he established the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) with Kaithi, which he followed up with Vikram (2022) and Leo (2023). It remains to be seen if Coolie is also part of the LCU.