Did not grant permission for theme, imagery use in ICE arrests video: ‘Pokémon’ company

The Pokémon Company International was not involved in the Department of Homeland Security’s video that features the anime’s theme song and scenes in between footage of arrests made by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), they told the US media on Wednesday.

“We are aware of a recent video posted by the Department of Homeland Security that includes imagery and language associated with our brand,” the company said in a statement to Variety Wednesday.

“Our company was not involved in the creation or distribution of this content, and permission was not granted for the use of our intellectual property,” they added.

The video shared by the Homeland Security of the US features an unusual mix of White House ICE operation footage with the upbeat Pokemon theme song Gotta Catch ’Em All, leading many to question why such contrasting content was paired.

At the end of the video, it also showed the arrested immigrants depicted as Pokemon cards, complete with their personal details and case information, adding another layer to the controversial mashup.

The operation is a part of ICE’s ongoing enforcement efforts targeting immigrants in the US, often involving arrests and deportations of those who violate the immigration law.

The Pokemon animated show, which first aired in the late 1990s, continues to hold a special place in pop culture, often resurfacing in memes and nostalgic tributes. Its pairing with ICE enforcement content has left audiences both amused and critical.

Aired in 1997, the anime is currently available to stream on Netflix and Crunchyroll.