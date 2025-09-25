Mohanlal on ‘Hridayapoorvam’ crossing Rs 100-crore mark: ‘Grateful beyond words’

Malayalam actor Mohanlal on Wednesday expressed gratitude for the overwhelming response to his latest film Hridayapoorvam, which hit theatres on August 28.

The slice-of-life drama film has crossed the Rs 100-crore mark at the Indian box office, Mohanlal announced in a post on social media.

Thanking fans, Mohanlal wrote on X, “Thank you for welcoming #Hridayapoorvam into your hearts and homes. It’s been truly heartwarming to see families coming together, smiling, laughing, and even shedding a few tears with us.

Every emotion you felt, every message you sent, we’ve felt it too. Grateful beyond words for the love and support you’ve shown.”

Directed by Sathyan Anthikad, Hridayapoorvam marks the 18th collaboration of Mohanlal with the filmmaker. The duo previously collaborated on the film Ennum Eppozhum (2015).

Hridayapoorvam stars Malavika Mohanan, Sangita Madhavan Nair, Sangeeth Prathap, Siddique, and Janardhanan in key roles. The film is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.

Recently, the makers of Hridayapoorvam faced backlash for the 33-year age gap between Mohanlal and Mohanan. However, the actress took to social media to clarify that she was not playing Mohanlal’s love interest in the film.

“Who told you it’s a love interest? Stop judging people and a film with your half-baked baseless assumptions,” she wrote. On September 23, Mohanlal was presented with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award by President Droupadi Murmu at the 71st National Film Awards ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan.

On the work front, Mohanlal is currently filming for Jeethu Joseph’s Drishyam 3. He also has Patriot and Ram in the pipeline.