Monday, 09 June 2025

Singer Billie Eilish dating actor-musician Nat Wolff? Venice photos spark buzz

Rumours of their romance began in March this year, when the 23-year-old singer was spotted in New York City with the 30-year-old actor-musician

Entertainment Web Desk Published 09.06.25, 10:52 AM
(left to right) Nat Wolff, Billie Eilish

(left to right) Nat Wolff, Billie Eilish Instagram

Photos of singer-songwriter Billie Eilish purportedly kissing actor-musician Nat Wolff during a visit to Venice have gone viral, fueling dating rumours.

Purported photos of the two kissing and sipping champagne on a balcony in Venice have gone viral on social media. Eilish was also seen photographing Wolff with her digital camera in one of the pictures.

Rumours of their romance began in March this year, when the 23-year-old singer was spotted in New York City with the 30-year-old actor-musician.

Although neither has confirmed the relationship, photos shared by celebrity gossip page Curators of Pop Culture on Instagram have fueled speculation among fans.

Eilish, who has publicly come out as bisexual, has previously dated rapper Brandon ‘Q’ Adams and actor Matthew Tyler Vorce. Her most high-profile relationship was with The Neighbourhood frontman Jesse Rutherford from 2022 to 2023.

Wolff shot to fame as a teen on Nickelodeon’s The Naked Brothers Band, which he starred in alongside his brother, Alex Wolff. He later appeared in films such as The Fault in Our Stars, Paper Towns and Death Note.

In 2024, Wolff appeared in Eilish’s self-directed Chihiro music video and joined her as an opening act during the North American leg of her Hit Me Hard and Soft tour.

Most recently, Billie Eilish won in seven categories at the 2025 American Music Awards.

