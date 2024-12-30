Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man trailer: Peter Parker teams up with archenemy Green Goblin in parallel universe

Spider-Man teams up with his archenemy Norman Osborn aka Green Goblin in the first trailer of Marvel Entertainment’s upcoming animated series Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, dropped on Sunday.

Set to the classic theme song ‘Spider-Man, Spider-Man, does whatever a spider can’ from the 1967 animated series, the two-minute-one-second-long trailer shows Peter Parker (voiced by Hudson Thomas) waking up late and getting hit by a car on his way to school. “Petey’s always been a bit clumsy,” is how one of his friends describes him at school.

During a class, Peter notices a crime being committed outside the window. He leaves the classroom awkwardly and changes into his Spiderman suit.

Later, the trailer shows Peter joining forces with Oscorp leader Norman Osborn (voiced by Colman Domingo) aka Green Goblin, who tells him, “With my help, you’ll achieve greatness.” Osborn also provides him with a brand new and improved suit. In the MCU movies, Tony Stark played a mentor to Tom Holland’s Peter Parker and gave him the Spidey suit.

“I truly believe that I have these powers to help people, to protect them,” Peter says in the trailer. The video ends with him returning to his class and getting scolded by his teacher for being late.

The show will be available to stream from January 29 onwards on Disney+. The voice cast also includes Eugene Byrd, Grace Song, Zeno Robinson, Hugh Dancy and Charlie Cox.

Directed by Mel Zwyer, the series is written by Jeff Trammell. Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt and Jeff Trammell are executive producers of the show.