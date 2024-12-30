MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 30 December 2024

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man trailer: Peter Parker teams up with archenemy Green Goblin in parallel universe

The show will be available to stream from January 29 onwards on Disney+

Urmi Chakraborty Published 30.12.24, 12:01 PM
A still from Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man trailer.

A still from Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man trailer. Marvel

Spider-Man teams up with his archenemy Norman Osborn aka Green Goblin in the first trailer of Marvel Entertainment’s upcoming animated series Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, dropped on Sunday.

Set to the classic theme song ‘Spider-Man, Spider-Man, does whatever a spider can’ from the 1967 animated series, the two-minute-one-second-long trailer shows Peter Parker (voiced by Hudson Thomas) waking up late and getting hit by a car on his way to school. “Petey’s always been a bit clumsy,” is how one of his friends describes him at school.

ADVERTISEMENT

During a class, Peter notices a crime being committed outside the window. He leaves the classroom awkwardly and changes into his Spiderman suit.

Later, the trailer shows Peter joining forces with Oscorp leader Norman Osborn (voiced by Colman Domingo) aka Green Goblin, who tells him, “With my help, you’ll achieve greatness.” Osborn also provides him with a brand new and improved suit. In the MCU movies, Tony Stark played a mentor to Tom Holland’s Peter Parker and gave him the Spidey suit.

“I truly believe that I have these powers to help people, to protect them,” Peter says in the trailer. The video ends with him returning to his class and getting scolded by his teacher for being late.

The show will be available to stream from January 29 onwards on Disney+. The voice cast also includes Eugene Byrd, Grace Song, Zeno Robinson, Hugh Dancy and Charlie Cox.

Directed by Mel Zwyer, the series is written by Jeff Trammell. Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt and Jeff Trammell are executive producers of the show.

RELATED TOPICS

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Marvel Spiderman
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Ex-US president Jimmy Carter's India visit that forever linked him to a village in Haryana

Carter was the first American president to visit India after the removal of the emergency and victory of the Janata Party in 1977
Rajnath SIngh
Quote left Quote right

Bharat faces unlucky security scenario; we need to stay vigilant against enemies

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT