‘He’s My Hero’: Pete Davidson on sharing screen space with Eddie Murphy in ‘The Pickup’

Comedian Pete Davidson says it is a “dream come true” for him to share screen space with his childhood idol, Eddie Murphy, in the upcoming action-comedy The Pickup, set to premiere on Prime Video on August 6.

Appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Davidson recounted how his introduction to Murphy came via Donkey in Shrek at the age of seven. “Then I became such a fan of his,” he said, adding how he hunted down DVDs of Murphy’s stand-up specials and films. “I saw Delirious, one of the best specials ever.”

Davidson said he didn’t think twice before signing on for The Pickup. “When I got the offer, I didn't even read it. I was like, ‘Yes.’ And then I read it, and it was great,” he said.

The fanboy admiration, however, stayed under wraps during production. “I told him after we wrapped how much I loved him,” he added.

The film brings together two generations of American comedy, promising a heady mix of fast-paced heist action and irreverent humour. “Any comedian will tell you — it’s Eddie, and then everyone else. He’s in a league of his own,” Davidson said of Murphy.

Produced by Amazon MGM Studios, The Pickup is directed by Tim Story and also stars Keke Palmer.