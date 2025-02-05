Ed Sheeran enjoys ‘champi’ ahead of concert in Chennai; watch video

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran enjoyed a ‘champi’ (head massage) session in Chennai ahead of his February 5 concert in the city as part of the ongoing Mathematics Tour.

A video, shared by the Instagram handle Ed Sheeran HQ, shows the Perfect singer receiving a head massage.

Sheeran is set to perform at Chennai’s YMCA Ground on February 5. The Shape of You singer also visited A. R. Rahman’s KM Music Conservatory during his stay in the city. A video he shared shows him singing his 2017 track Perfect along with the students of the institution.

The pop icon is currently on the India leg of The Mathematics Tour, promoted by AEG Presents Asia and BookMyShow Live. Sheeran performed in Pune on January 30, followed by a concert in Hyderabad on February 2. Sheeran has three more shows scheduled in India — Bengaluru (February 8), Shillong (February 12) and Delhi (February 15).

Sheeran had visited India last year for a concert at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Race Course in March.