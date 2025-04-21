Percussionist Bickram Ghosh collaborates with Australian singer Holly Riva on new song

Australian singer Holly Riva has collaborated with Kolkata-based Indian percussionist Bickram Ghosh for the single Chase Like An Animal, Riva recently announced on social media.

“Growing up, each year we’d visit Kolkata, India. From 3yrs old I’ve been immersed in the city of joy and always been a huge fan of The Beatles, George Harrison and dreamed of working on an east meets west project. When renowned maestro Bickram Ghosh came into my artistic life it felt like the right moment,” wrote Riva on Instagram.

“Chase Like An Animal is about letting go of your energy and spirit and feeling every beat of the moment,” Riva told PTI.

Riva described the new song as a dance track, a medley of electronic pop and Indian instruments like the sitar and the tabla.

Expressing her admiration for her co-artiste Ghosh, Riva said, “It was an honour collaborating together. He can visualise different aspects and we had so much fun. There were magical moments during our performance."

"I am a big fan of the Beatles and George Harrison. And the fact that The Beatles is also Bickram's favourite helped us bond as co-artistes," she added.

Speaking about the upcoming project, Ghosh told PTI, “This cross-cultural collaboration has brought together global influences and showcased the magic that happens when East meets West. The song, driven by raw energy and rhythm, captured the essence of passion and the thrill of the chase.”

While Riva is known for songs like Devil on My Shoulder, Hope and Labyrinth, Ghosh is an Indian classical tabla player, known for his collaborations with Ali Akbar Khan and Pandit Ravi Shankar. The 58-year-old percussionist collaborated with Sonu Nigam to compose the music for the 2013 film Jal. Ghosh founded his music company, Melting Pot Productions, in October 2010. He has also appeared in an episode of the popular television show MTV Roots.