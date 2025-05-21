It’s a girl! Peppa Pig now has a baby sister with a royal connection

It’s a girl! Peppa Pig now has a baby sister named Evie, and she has a royal connection.

Little Evie was born at 5.34am on Tuesday (May 20) at the Lindo Wing in London, the same hospital where Prince William and Princess Catherine welcomed their children, the writers told BBC.

Sharing a picture of Mummy and Daddy Pig with Evie outside the Lindo Wing, the official Instagram page of the animated series wrote, “Mummy and Daddy Pig have made their royal appearance with precious baby Evie.”

Evie’s birth was announced in classic royal fashion on Tuesday. A town crier read out the announcement from a scroll and unveiled the official birth certificate.

The news was announced live on ITV's Good Morning Britain breakfast news programme.

Peppa Pig is a popular British animated television series for preschoolers that follows the adventures of Peppa, an enthusiastic and outgoing little pig who lives with her family — Mummy Pig, Daddy Pig, and her younger brother George.

Known for its simple storylines, the show introduces young kids to everyday activities like going to school, playing, visiting friends and family. The show has become a global phenomenon, loved by children and parents alike, for its gentle humour and themes of friendship, education and problem-solving.

Peppa Pig first aired in 2004, following which it was translated into 40 languages and broadcast in 180 territories around the world. It was soon adapted into books and spawned toys. There are also three theme parks dedicated to the show in the UK and the US.

The announcement of Mummy Pig’s pregnancy with her third piglet in February and the gender reveal party at London's Battersea Power Station last month broke the internet, with fans jumping with delight.

While older siblings Peppa and George are thrilled to meet their baby sister, Mummy and Daddy Pig are “looking forward to lots of happy snorts and sleepless nights”.

Mummy Pig, the proud mum-of-three now, has named her baby girl after her aunt. Speaking in a video on Good Morning Britain, Peppa said, “Daddy Pig has just shared these pictures with me of Peppa's brand new baby sister Evie, named after Mummy Pig’s Aunt Evie.”

A week earlier, the official Instagram page of the show shared a post featuring Mummy Pig holding a headphone close to her belly and sharing music with her baby in her womb.

Peppa Pig’s official YouTube channel has more than 35 million subscribers. In India, it is available to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and JioHotstar.