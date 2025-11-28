MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘Proud moment’: Arunachal CM Pema Khandu congratulates child actor Riyan Mipi on ‘The Family Man 3’ debut

Riyan plays Bobby, the adopted son of Jaideep Ahlawat’s Rukma, in the series

Entertainment Web Desk Published 28.11.25, 05:49 PM
Riyan Mipi as Bobby in ‘The Family Man’ Season 3

Riyan Mipi as Bobby in ‘The Family Man’ Season 3 IMDb

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday congratulated Arunachali child actor Riyan Mipi on landing the role of Bobby in the third season of Prime Video’s popular spy thriller series The Family Man.

“Excited to see our Arunachali little star Riyan Mipi cast in the popular web series The Family Man — Season 3 — playing a character named Bobby,” Khandu wrote on X.

Bobby plays the adopted son of Jaideep Ahlawat’s Rukma in the show.

Praising Mipi, Khandu wrote, “A child from the beautiful Dibang Valley making his mark on one of the biggest national platforms, this is a proud moment for all of us. Keep shining Riyan, you are inspiring thousands of young dreamers across Arunachal and the Northeast.”

In the show, Bobby is the son of Rukma’s partner, Nima (Andrea Kevichüsa). After Nima’s death, Bobby develops a stronger bond with Rukma.

The latest instalment of the Raj & DK-created series deals with insurgency in Northeast India. Manoj Bajpayee's agent Srikant Tiwari reveals his actual profession to family and goes head-to-head with Ahlawat's North-East drug baron Rukma in Season 3, which premiered on Prime Video on 7 November.

The Family Man Season 3 also stars Sharad Kelkar, Neeraj Madhav, Dalip Tahil, Sunny Hinduja and Shreya Dhanwanthary in key roles.

As per media reports, Mipi is 8. He appeared in the Colors TV reality show Dance Deewane Season 4 last year.

