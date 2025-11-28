Farhan Akhtar’s ‘120 Bahadur’, Riteish Deshmukh-led ‘Mastiii 4’ fail to draw audiences to theatres in Week 1

Farhan Akhtar’s war drama 120 Bahadur and Riteish Deshmukh-led comedy film Mastiii 4 had a lacklustre first week at the theatres, as per latest trade reports.

While the war drama earned Rs 15 crore nett in India since its 21 November release, Mastiii 4 earned Rs 13.94 crore nett domestically in its first week, according to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk.

120 Bahadur opened to Rs 2.25 crore nett in India. Mastiii 4, on the other hand, earned Rs 2.75 crore nett domestically on Day 1.

Directed by Razneesh Ghai and written by Rajiv G Menon, 120 Bahadur is set against the backdrop of the 1962 India-China war. The movie is billed as a tribute to Param Vir Chakra recipient Major Shaitan Singh, who led the cadets of Charlie Company in the Battle of Rezang-La.

Also starring Vivek Oberoi and Aftab Shivdasani, Mastiii 4 is the fourth instalment in the Masti film series. The movie, directed by Milap Zaveri, follows the comedic misadventures of three married men looking for excitement outside their routines, only to find themselves in deeper trouble.

Elnaaz Norouzi, Ruhi Singh, Arshad Warsi, Nargis Fakhri and Jeetendra round off the cast of Mastiii 4.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan and Rakul Preet Singh’s De De Pyaar De 2 has earned Rs 67.73 crore nett in India in two weeks.