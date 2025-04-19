MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Pedro Pascal teases ‘The Mandalorian & Grogu’ movie, drops first look

At the ongoing Star Wars Celebration in Tokyo, Ryan Gosling’s upcoming movie, ‘Star Wars: Starfighter’, was also announced

Entertainment Web Desk Published 19.04.25, 02:09 PM
Pedro Pascal in ‘The Mandalorian & Grogu’

Pedro Pascal in ‘The Mandalorian & Grogu’ Instagram

Hollywood star Pedro Pascal on Saturday dropped his first-look from the upcoming Star Wars theatrical movie, The Mandalorian & Grogu, announcing that the film will hit theatres on May 22, 2026.

The Mandalorian and Grogu (and Sigourney f***ing Weaver) in theaters May 22, 2026,” the 50-year-old actor wrote alongside the Instagram carousel.

At the ongoing Star Wars Celebration in Tokyo, Ryan Gosling’s upcoming movie, Star Wars: Starfighter, was also announced.

A trailer of The Mandalorian and Grogu, a sequel to the popular Disney+ series The Mandalorian, leaked online following the event in Tokyo. It shows Pascal’s Din Djarin aka the Mandalorian fighting a group of stormtroopers in a spaceship. The video also offers a glimpse of Sigourney Weaver's character taking Djarin and Grogu onboard for a new mission.

Fans flooded the comments section with their excitement over Pascal’s upcoming list of films. “The Last of Us, Mandalorian, Fantastic 4, Avengers Doomsday. Bro is on a generational run,” one of them wrote.

“This has gotta be the best week of Pedro’s career. Season premiere of The Last of Us, new trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and so much about The Mandalorian and Grogu,” another fan commented.

