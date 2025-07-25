Pedro Pascal is the new face of ‘hot girl anxiety’ meme. Why it has the internet divided

Actor Pedro Pascal, who became an internet sensation this year for what the internet called the contagious 'zaddy' energy, has found himself at the centre of a new viral trend — but this time, it’s not the usual flood of admiration.

A video of Pascal gently holding his co-star Vanessa Kirby’s hand during a press event for The Fantastic Four: First Steps went viral, sparking a meme fest online.

While some interpreted the moment as comforting and genuine, others have started questioning his behaviour around his female colleagues.

The trend has dubbed Pascal the face of “hot girl anxiety” — a phrase that stems from his past remarks about coping with anxiety through physical touch.

In 2023, he shared with The Last of Us co-star Bella Ramsey that placing his hand on his chest or staying close to someone helps him manage stress in public.

Initially, the gesture seemed sweet to fans, who gushed over the actor for his openness. But after the Fantastic Four promo clip went viral on social media, it fueled a wave of memes.

Some users began to question why this side of his anxiety often appears in interactions with female co-stars. Old videos of the actor in similar situations are also resurfacing online.

“Me wondering why Pedro Pascal never has ‘anxiety’ around his male co-workers,” an X user said, sharing a meme.

Another meme took it to another level, with stills from Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams’ 2004 film The Notebook.

“Pedro Pascal on his way to find the nearest female after claiming social anxiety,” reads a meme on X.

Some fans also came out in support of the actor on social media with the hashtag WeLovePedroPascal.

“Pedro Pascal is physically affectionate with the women around him without sexualising it and most men just can't comprehend that because THEY sexualise every interaction they have with any woman,” a fan wrote on X.

Comparing the overnight hate received by the actor with the Superman monkey meme, an X user tweeted, “The Pedro Pascal hate campaign that suddenly sprung up over night has got to be the most obviously coordinated and botted attack I've ever seen.”

An old video of Pascal gently holding actor Willem Dafoe’s wife’s chin has also resurfaced. “I love Pedro but why is he touching other peoples wives,” wrote an Instagram user.

“He does have anxiety, and he's been open about it… But the way he holds your hand or anchors you? That’s him being protective, not anxious,” Vanessa Kirby had said at the 2024 San Diego Comic Con.