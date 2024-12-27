Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light returns to big screen in Kolkata

Payal Kapadia’s debut film All We Imagine As Light is back on the big screen in Kolkata this Friday following the filmmaker’s call to city residents, urging them to request for shows in the West Bengal capital.

All We Imagine As Light will be screening at INOX, Quest Mall and Cinepolis, Lake Mall in Kolkata. Eight other cities have also added shows for the film this week.

“YOU DID IT!!!! 🤩 Shows added: Guwahati ❤️, Kolkata, Kanpur, Chandigarh, Pune, Dehradun, Delhi, Mumbai,and the most beloved city- Bengaluru ! Keep checking book my show for updates. And really this is the last week… pls pls don’t miss 🌹🌹,” Kapadia wrote on X.

On December 18, Payal had announced that her team wants to organise more screenings in India and asked users to add names of their cities in the comments. “We want to do weekend screenings in some cities. But we need to have a quorum !!! Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi, you will have shows, don’t worry. But other cities, if you really want them, please write your city name below and we will try our best to,” she wrote.

Although All We Imagine as Light did not make it as India’s submission for Best International Feature at the 97th Academy Awards, it will still contend independently in all categories, including best picture, best director, and best original screenplay, as announced by Sideshow, one of the film’s co-producers, on Saturday.

All We Imagine As Light premiered at 2024 Cannes International Film Festival in May this year where it won the Grand Prix award. The film has been on an award winning spree across the globe. It won the Best International Film award at the 2024 Gotham Awards, the New York Film Critics Circle, the Los Angeles Film Critics Association, the Chicago Film Critics Association.

It also won the award for best international feature film at the San Diego Film Critics Society, the Phoenix Critics Circle, the Florida Film Critics Circle, the Toronto Film Critics Association, the Lumiere Awards, the Asia Pacific Film Awards and the Philadelphia Film Critics Circle.

Additionally, it received two nominations at the London Film Critics’ Circle Awards: Best Foreign Language Film of the Year and Best Film of the Year. Former U.S. President Barack Obama also included All We Imagine as Light to his list of favorite films of 2024.

Set in Mumbai, this Malayalam-language drama stars Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam, Hridhu Haroon, and Azees Nedumangad. The story follows the lives of three working women: Nurse Prabha (Kusruti), who is emotionally shaken after receiving an unexpected gift from her estranged husband, and her younger roommate Anu (Prabha), who struggles to find private space for her relationship with a Muslim man (Haroon). Their lives intersect in a transformative journey to a coastal town, where they seek peace and resolution.