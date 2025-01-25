MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Saturday, 25 January 2025

‘Two films that gave me so much’: Siddharth Anand on ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Fighter’

Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Pathaan released on January 25, 2023, while Hrithik Roshan-starrer Fighter hit cinemas exactly a year later

Agnivo Niyogi Published 25.01.25, 01:31 PM
Pathaan; Fighter

Pathaan; Fighter IMDb

Siddharth Anand took to X on Saturday to celebrate the anniversaries of his last two films, Pathaan and Fighter, which became blockbusters at the box office.

“Here’s looking back with a heart full of gratitude. It’s #2yearsofPathaan and #1yearofFighter! Yayyy!!! Two films that gave me so much. Want to thank the Universe for giving them to me. That’s the tweet,” Siddharth wrote.

Released on January 25, 2023, Pathaan took the world by storm. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, the espionage thriller grossed Rs 1,050 crore globally, making it one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of all time. Pathaan reinvigorated Bollywood after the pandemic, drawing audiences back to theatres.

Exactly one year later, on January 25, 2024, Anand returned with Fighter, India’s first aerial action film and the debut project of Marflix Studios. Featuring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles, the film paid tribute to the valour of the Indian Air Force. With visually stunning aerial sequences and an emotional storyline, Fighter grossed Rs 344 crore worldwide.

Siddharth made headlines recently after he posted a cryptic message on X on Thursday, which many interpreted as a dig at Sky Force, Akshay Kumar’s latest release that hit theatres the following day.

“Hahahaha. Insecurity hits new lows. I feel so important today. Have faith in your own self. Come on you. An old saying - By blowing off another candle, won’t make yours burn brighter. But alas,” Siddharth wrote.

The post immediately sparked a social media frenzy, with users speculating that Siddharth was calling out Sky Force for allegedly borrowing scenes from Fighter. Fans of both films debated fiercely online.

Pathaan Siddharth Anand Shah Rukh Khan Fighter Hrithik Roshan Deepika Padukone
