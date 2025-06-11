‘Let Her Go’ singer Passenger to performance in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru in November

British singer-songwriter Michael David Rosenberg, better known by his stage name Passenger, is set to perform in India for the first time in November as part of his Asia tour, online ticketing platform BookMyShow announced on Wednesday.

Known for his iconic 2012 hit Let Her Go, the 41-year-old singer will be performing in three cities — New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru — on November 19, 20 and 21, respectively.

Tickets will be available for sale starting June 17, 2025, from 10am IST on BookMyShow.

“The wait ends here Catch @passengermusic LIVE in India this November Tickets go live on Tuesday, 17th June at 10 AM, only on BookMyShow,” BookMyShow’s Instagram page wrote.

Originally formed as a five-piece band, Passenger transitioned into a solo project when frontman Mike Rosenberg adopted the name for himself in 2009. He moved to Australia and released Flight of the Crow in 2010. A few albums in, he found global success with the breakout hit Let Her Go, which earned him a Brit Awards nomination in 2014.

His musical journey continued with the release of nine more albums since then. Passenger’s notable tracks include Anywhere, Simple Song, Sword from the Stone and Heart’s on Fire. His most recent album, Birds That Flew and Ships That Sailed, came out in 2022.

Let Her Go remains a significant milestone in music history. It has amassed over 2.5 billion streams on Spotify and 3.8 billion views on YouTube. In 2003, the song was recreated in a collaboration with fellow British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran.

“Passenger’s music holds a rare emotional weight, one that is quiet, introspective and deeply resonant. For many fans in India, his songs have been the soundtrack to personal moments, quietly weaving their way into everyday life,” BookMyShow Live Events’ chief business officer Naman Pugalia said in a statement.