Tom Cruise’s ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ joins Rs 100-crore club in India

Tom Cruise’s latest spy thriller, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, has crossed the Rs 100-crore mark in India after 27 days of theatrical run, as per latest trade reports.

According to industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, the film has earned Rs 100.33 crore nett in India so far.

Released in Indian theatres on May 17, six days before its global premiere, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning emerged as the biggest Hollywood opener of 2025 in India, earning Rs 16.50 crore at the domestic box office on Day 1.

The Final Reckoning went on to earn Rs 54.4 crore nett in India in the first week, followed by another Rs 26.45 crore nett in Week 2. It added Rs 13.5 crore nett to its collection in the third week. The film has earned Rs 6 crore nett in the fourth week.

Directed by Tom Cruise’s long-time collaborator Christopher McQuarrie, The Final Reckoning follows Ethan Hunt and his team as they chase a rogue artificial intelligence known as the Entity, a threat that could endanger all of humanity.

Alongside Cruise, the ensemble cast includes Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny, Angela Bassett, Pom Klementieff, Esai Morales, and Nick Offerman.

Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning has minted USD 455.9 million so far globally, with USD 154.7 million from the US markets and USD 301.2 million internationally.