Parth Samthaan confirms departure from ‘CID’ after Shivaji Satam’s return as ACP Pradyuman

Actor Parth Samthaan’s journey as new ACP in the cult TV series CID will be a short one, he said recently, revealing that he was cast as ACP Ayushman only for a few episodes.

Fans of the long-running show were left disappointed after it was announced that Parth would take on the role of ACP Ayushman after Shivaji Satam’s ACP Pradyuman’s death. Recently, after ACP Pradyuman’s re-entry in the series was confirmed, rumours were rife about Parth’s departure.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, the 34-year-old actor said that he will be leaving the show soon as he has “other work commitments”.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure to be a part of a cult show like CID, even if it’s just for a brief period. I was on board for a few episodes only, a guest appearance, but later got extended for a couple of months,” Parth told Pinkvilla.

“Initially, we couldn’t give any confirmation on the same as it would have spoiled the excitement of the show. And now with Shivaji Sir’s return, that thrilling twist about the mole will unfold very soon,” he added.

Parth further revealed that he has other projects in the pipeline after his role in CID ends. “Anyway, I have other work commitments lined up, hence I won’t be continuing for long. But yes, I’m grateful for all the love and support the audience has shown during my brief stint,” the actor signed off.

Parth, who rose to fame for his role in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, returned to television after five years with CID. His last daily soap was Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

CID returned to Sony Entertainment Television on December 21 last year after half a decade.

Created by B. P. Singh and produced by Fireworks Production, CID aired on Sony Entertainment Television from January 21, 1998 to October 27, 2018.

In addition to Satam, the police procedural series also stars Aditya Srivastava, Dayanand Shetty, Dinesh Phadnis, Shraddha Musale and Narendra Gupta in key roles.

One of India’s longest-running television series, CID spanned 1,547 episodes over a period of 20 years.

The new episodes of CID are also available to stream on Netflix.