Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha leave ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ shoot midway due to medical emergency: Report

Nearly two years after their much-publicised wedding, actress Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha were all set to make their first joint appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show. However, the shoot for the episode had to be abruptly cut short following a medical emergency on set.

Raghav Chadha’s mother, who was present during the shoot, reportedly began shivering and appeared unwell. She was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, prompting the production team to halt filming.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per a report by IANS, the team will now coordinate with Parineeti and Raghav to reschedule and re-shoot the episode once the situation stabilises. No further update has been issued on Raghav’s mother’s condition at the time of publishing this report.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2024, have largely kept a low profile since their wedding. Parineeti, in particular, has stepped away from the media spotlight.

Had the episode gone as planned, it would have marked the couple’s debut together on The Great Indian Kapil Show, the celebrity talk-and-comedy show hosted by Kapil Sharma on Netflix.

The current season has featured a wide variety of guests from both Bollywood and the world of sports, including Salman Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Ali Fazal, Sara Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn, Rishabh Pant, Vijay Varma, and Jaideep Ahlawat, among others.

Parineeti was last seen on screen in Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkila. She has also wrapped up work on an upcoming yet-to-be-titled Netflix series, which features an ensemble cast including Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jennifer Winget, Harleen Sethi, Chaitannya Choudhry, Sumeet Vyas, and Anup Soni.