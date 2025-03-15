Parambrata Chattopadhyay’s Ananda Kar turns into a cold-blooded murderer in ‘Killbill Society’ teaser

Ananda Kar, the warm and jovial person who dissuaded individuals from taking their lives in the 2012 film Hemlock Society, turns into a cold-blooded murderer in the sequel Killbill Society, directed by Srijit Mukherji.

A one-minute-long teaser introducing the new identity of Ananda Kar was dropped by the makers on Saturday. Parambrata Chattopadhyay reprises the role in this instalment but sports a new bald look.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The quiet intensity of Hemlock Society is now a distant memory, replaced by an unsettling stillness. The warmth once associated with him has evaporated, what remains is sharp, calculated, and unyielding. Ananda Kar once existed at the fragile intersection of life and death, teaching the art of dying only to reignite the will to live. He was a guide, a silent custodian for those on the brink,” producers SVF said in a press note.

“But time alters even the strongest minds. The man who once saved others from the edge has now stepped over it himself. The idealist has fractured. The mentor has evolved into something far more complex. No longer a curator of last chances, Ananda Kar now emerges colder, bolder, and infinitely more unpredictable,” the note further said.

“Hemlock Society is a thing of the past. He now leads Killbill Society. And this time, redemption is off the table,” SVF added.

Released in 2012, Hemlock Society starred Koel Mallick and Parambrata Chatterjee, with Dipankar De, Roopa Ganguly, and Saheb Chatterjee in key roles. The film explored themes of life, death, and second chances, complemented by Anupam Roy’s evocative soundtrack.

Killbill Society will be Koushani’s first collaboration with Srijit. She was last seen in Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy’s blockbuster Durga Puja release Bohurupi in 2024. Parambrata was last seen in Srijit’s Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei.

Killbill Society will release in theatres on April 11.