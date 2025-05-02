MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Parambrata Chattopadhyay says he hasn’t spoken to Anupam Roy since his wedding with Piya Chakraborty

In 2023, Parambrata got married to Anupam’s ex-wife Piya

Entertainment Web Desk Published 02.05.25, 12:25 PM
Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Anupam Roy

Actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay has not spoken to singer-songwriter Anupam Roy since his marriage to the latter’s ex-wife Piya Chakraborty in 2023, he said on a podcast recently.

The 44-year-old actor shared that he began dating Piya shortly after her divorce from Anupam in 2021. While he and Anupam had exchanged a few words at the time, they haven’t had a conversation since Parambrata and Piya’s wedding.

“There hasn’t been a situation where we needed to speak,” Parambrata said, talking to former lifestyle journalist Sreemoyee Piu, adding, “I’m open to working with Anupam in the future.”

Parambrata recently starred in Srijit Mukherji’s latest film Killbill Society, which also features Koushani Mukherjee. Anupam Roy composed music for a few tracks in the film.

Parambrata also reflected on his past relationship with actress Swastika Mukherjee. The two had dated 16 years ago for about two years. While much of the relationship was filled with happy memories, it eventually turned turbulent, leading to their breakup, he recalled.

Though things were awkward between them for a while, Parambrata said they have both evolved over time and can now work together professionally without letting the past affect them.

He also opened up about his 11-year-long relationship with Ika, an eye doctor from the Netherlands. Their careers eventually required them to live in different countries, which led to their separation.

Parambrata and Piya, who tied the knot in 2023, recently announced that they are expecting their first child.

Piya was previously married to Anupam Roy from 2015 to 2021. Anupam, on the other hand, tied the knot with singer-songwriter Prashmita Paul in March last year.

