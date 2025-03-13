‘Killbill Society’: Parambrata Chattopadhyay goes bald, Koushani Mukherjee sports new look in ‘Hemlock Society’ sequel

Parambrata Chattopadhyay sports a bald look in Killbill Society, the sequel to Srijit Mukherji’s 2012 psychological drama Hemlock Society, in the first-look photos shared by the makers ahead of the teaser drop on March 15.

Koushani Mukherjee, who plays the female lead in the film, is also seen in a never-before-seen avatar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Parambrata reprises his role as Ananda Kar in Killbill Society. However, unlike the guide for the hopeless in the original movie, Ananda is now a man reborn — bald, colder, sharper. The compassionate instructor, who once stopped people from stepping off the edge, has now crossed over himself. He doesn’t run Hemlock Society anymore. He runs Killbill Society. And this time, he’s not here to save you.

In Killbill Society, Koushani Mukherjee plays Poorna, a woman who once feared nothing, until she did. Poorna never lived by the rules. Labels, opinions, and consequences never held any weight for her. She did what she wanted, when she wanted, without seeking approval. The world saw her as bold — perhaps even reckless — but to her, this was simply living.

Apart from the two main protagonists, Killbill Society also features Biswanath Basu, Sandipta Sen, and Anindya Chatterjee in pivotal roles. Showering praises on Biswanath’s performance in the film, Srijit had earlier tweeted, “While writing very few characters have I experienced the satisfaction I have had writing the underworld don, Petkata Shaw. And I will stick out my neck and say, Biswanath Bosu has delivered a performance of a lifetime. #KillbillSociety.”

Released in 2012, Hemlock Society starred Koel Mallick and Parambrata Chatterjee, with Dipankar De, Roopa Ganguly, and Saheb Chatterjee in key roles. The film explored themes of life, death, and second chances, complemented by Anupam Roy’s evocative soundtrack.

The story of Hemlock Society followed Meghna (Koel), a heartbroken woman who contemplates suicide, and Ananda, the founder of the unconventional Hemlock Society, which trains people in ending their lives painlessly. Through a series of lessons and interactions, Meghna begins to see life from a different perspective.

Killbill Society will be Koushani’s first collaboration with Srijit. She was last seen in Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy’s blockbuster Durga Puja release Bohurupi in 2024. Parambrata was last seen in Srijit’s Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei.