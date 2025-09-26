‘Isn’t he adorable’: Parambrata and Piya introduce son Nishad to the world

Tollywood actor-director Parambrata Chattopadhyay and his wife, social activist Piya Chakraborty, Friday revealed the face of their newborn son. Named Nishad, the baby was born on June 1.

“Introducing Nishad (নিষাদ) (The seventh note of the musical scale/ the one who is untouched by sorrow) Aka Noddy, a little boy with a big head. Isn’t he adorable?,” Piya and Parambrata wrote in a joint post on Instagram.

Several Tollywood stars including Riddhima Ghosh, Anindita Bose, Mimi Chakraborty, Sohini Sarkar and Sandipta Sen showered their love and blessings on the little one in the comments section.

While Ridhima reacted with heart emoticons, Sandipta wrote, “Olebabale, anek ador (take much love) in the comments section.

Parambrata and Piya tied the knot on November 27, 2023, in an intimate ceremony held at Parambrata’s residence in Kolkata. The wedding was followed by a reception attended by close friends and family.

The couple first shared news of their pregnancy in February.

On the work front, Parambrata was last seen in Suman Mukhopadhyay’s Putulnacher Itikatha, which released in theatres in August. Bhog, a supernatural web series directed by him dropped on Hoichoi in May.