‘Param Sundari’ actors Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor to appear on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ this Saturday

Param Sundari actors Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor and Manjot Singh are set to appear as guests in the upcoming episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3, shows a trailer dropped by streaming platform Netflix on Friday.

The one-minute-25-second-long video shows Sidharth and Janhvi engaging in light-hearted banter with host Kapil Sharma. Dressed as a woman, Sunil Grover sits on Sidharth’s lap, leaving the audience in stitches. Kapil and Manjot discuss their upcoming film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2.

The trailer also features Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Archana Puran Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu.

The episode will premiere on Netflix on Saturday.

Directed by Tushar Jalota, Param Sundari features Janhvi as Sundari from Kerala, who falls in love with Sidharth Malhotra’s Delhi boy Param Sachdev. But, cultural differences soon test their bond.

The current season of The Great Indian Kapil Show has featured a wide variety of guests from both Bollywood and the world of sports, including Salman Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Ali Fazal, Sara Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn, Rishabh Pant, Vijay Varma, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Jaideep Ahlawat, among others.

Entrepreneurs, including boAt’s Aman Gupta, OYO’s Ritesh Agarwal, and Paytm’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma, were the guests on the show last week.