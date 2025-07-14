MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Pakistani theatre group stages AI-enhanced adaptation of ‘Ramayana’ in Karachi, wins praise

Directed by Yoheshwar Karera, the play was staged at the Karachi Arts Council over the weekend

Entertainment Web Desk Published 14.07.25, 10:17 AM
Stage production of ‘Ramayana’ in Karachi

Stage production of ‘Ramayana’ in Karachi Instagram

A Pakistani theatre group has drawn praise for staging an adaptation of the Ramayana in Karachi’s Sindh province, blending technology with mythology to present the Hindu epic on stage.

The group, Mauj, performed the play at the Karachi Arts Council over the weekend, using artificial intelligence (AI) tools to enhance the visual storytelling, PTI reported.

Directed by Yoheshwar Karera, the production received positive audience feedback and critical appreciation for its immersive presentation and faithful interpretation of the ancient narrative.

“To me, bringing the Ramayana to life on stage is a visual treat and shows the Pakistani society is more tolerant than it is often given credit for,” Karera said, adding that he did not anticipate any backlash or security concerns over the staging of the religious text.

Critic Omair Alavi praised the production’s authentic approach, highlighting the use of lighting effects, a live musical score, elaborate costumes and detailed set design.

“The narrative is top class as the Ramayana is a story that resonates with millions around the world,” he said.

The production featured Mauj producer Rana Kazmi in the role of Sita. Kazmi described the experience as creatively rewarding. She said she was fascinated by the idea of presenting the epic tale as a contemporary theatrical experience.

