‘Worse than nuclear attack’: Pakistani singer’s patriotic number has netizens in splits

Pakistani influencer-singer Chahat Fateh Ali Khan is going viral in Indian social media space again — this time for his latest patriotic track aimed at boosting the morale of Pakistani army.

Khan, who shot to fame with the viral song Bado Badi last year, has sparked a meme fest with the latest track Meray Watan Meray Chaman, unofficially earning the title “Pakistani Dhinchak Pooja”, thanks to Indian netizens.

“Pakistan just launched an all out attack on India - far worse than any massed nuclear attack. Ok folks - it’s over. I surrender and order full and unconditional surrender of all Indian forces. This is too much to bear,” wrote an X user.

Three-time Grammy winner Ricky Kej described the song in one word — “horror”.

An X user drew parallels between Chahat Fateh Ali Khan and Dhinchak Pooja, the Indian YouTuber who caught the attention of netizens for her “cringey” music videos like Selfie Maine Leli Aaj, Swag Wali Topi and Daaru.

“India- Dhinchak Pooja. Pakistan- Chahat Fateh Ali khan. At least Dhinchak pooja managed to get millions of views,” they wrote.

In the video, the singer is seen crooning the song while visuals showing the Pakistani Army, Pakistani flag and places in the country play in the background. His singing style sounds similar to his track Bado Badi which went viral in 2024, with netizens recreating the song and grooving along to it.

“PAKISTANI Dhinchak Pooja,” an X user wrote.

“Now, this is a Pakistani strike; no Indian can survive. Forget BrahMos, just surrender. The Pakistan Army has dropped its ultimate weapon on India. It’s called Chahat Fateh Ali Khan,” another social media user posted.

An X user took a jibe at the Pakistani army and tweeted, “Chahat Fateh Ali Khan's performance is still better than performance of Pakistan Army.”

Referring to content creator Shamita Yadav aka The Ranting Gola, known for her reels explaining the socio-political conditions of the country on Instagram, a netizen wrote, “Chahat Fateh Ali Khan dropped a new song against India. It’s time we should release ranting gola.”

“Pakistan has a more deadly weapon than the nuclear bomb & that is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan,” wrote another person on X.

For the unversed, Chahat Fateh Ali Khan also recreated the hit song Tauba Tauba by Karan Aujla. “Uncle na karo please,” Aujla had said, reacting to the rendition.

On May 10, India and Pakistan announced an immediate cessation of hostilities across land, air, and sea following four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

However, the truce came under strain Saturday night, when India accused Pakistan of violating the ceasefire agreement with drone strikes in Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan and Gujarat. The attacks triggered blackouts and renewed tensions.