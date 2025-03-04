‘Grateful for the love’: Mawra Hocane on success of ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ re-release

Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane has expressed gratitude for the overwhelming love and support for her 2016 Bollywood debut Sanam Teri Kasam upon its re-release.

Taking to Instagram, the 32-year-old actress recently wrote, “Not me fainting to the numbers STK re release is doing MashAllah🤞🏻✨ absolutely magical.”

“STK re-releasing is a testament to the fact that “waqt se pehle or naseeb se zyaada nahi mil sakta,” she added.

Reflecting on the film’s nine-year journey, Mawra shared videos of scenes from Sanam Teri Kasam.

Crediting producer Deepak Mukut for the film’s success, Mawra said, “you’ve always smiled in the face of failure and taken it in your stride like nothing happened. This is a result of your sabr & good heart. Warmest congratulations to you and krishna jee.”

Thanking the cast and crew, Mawra added, “May this be a new start for all of you.Keep creating magic.”

Mawra also congratulated her co-star Harshvardhan Rane, saying, “So lucky that you get to be in the middle of it all. Hope you’re soaking it in on my behalf as well. To many more, InshaAllah.”

Directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, the romantic drama hit theatres on February 5, 2016. Sanam Teri Kasam follows the story of Inder (Harshvardhan Rane), a brooding ex-convict, who crosses paths with Saru (Mawra Hocane), a librarian. Despite their differences, they form an unlikely bond that turns into love. Their happiness is cut short when Saru is diagnosed with a terminal illness. As her health declines, Inder stays by her side, holding her as she passes away, leaving him heartbroken but forever changed.

“After being disowned by her family, an awkward librarian relies on the help of her brooding neighbour,” reads the synopsis on IMDb.

Sanam Teri Kasam, which was a commercial failure during its original theatrical run, minted close to Rs 50 crore at the domestic box office upon its re-release last month. Films like Laila Majnu and Tumbbad have also gained traction upon re-release, benefiting from renewed audience interest and word-of-mouth appreciation over time.

Mawra Hocane recently married Pakistani actor Ameer Gilani on February 5.