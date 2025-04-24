‘Tragedy anywhere is tragedy for all’: Pakistani stars condemn Pahalgam attack amid boycott calls in India

Amid growing chorus for a ban on Pakistani artists in Indian cinema following the Pahalgam terror attack, several celebrities from Pakistan have expressed condolences to the families that lost their loved ones in the April 22 attack, condemning the “horrifying incident”.

Actor Fawad Khan, who is set to make his comeback to Bollywood with the upcoming film Abir Gulaal, expressed grief over the incident on his Instagram stories.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Deeply saddened to hear the news of the heinous attack in Pahalgam. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this horrifying incident, and we pray for strength and healing for their families in this difficult time,” he wrote.

Other Pakistani stars like Hania Aamir, Mawra Hocane and Farhan Saeed also condemned the attack, urging the world to unite against violence and terrorism.

On Tuesday afternoon, terrorists opened fire at a well-known meadow near Pahalgam, killing 26 people — most of them tourists — in the deadliest assault the Baisaran Valley has witnessed since the 2019 Pulwama attack.

Reports indicate that tourists stated the terrorists questioned them about their religion before opening fire.

In the wake of the harrowing incident, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has issued a blanket boycott on all Pakistani artists, singers, and technicians participating in any Indian film or entertainment projects.

FWICE said in a statement that they will take all necessary steps to ensure that the upcoming film, Abir Gulaal, starring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan and Indian actress Vaani Kapoor, is not released in India.

Meanwhile, Hania Aamir, known for her roles in Pakistani dramas like Mere Humsafar and Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, said the language of grief was the same on both sides of the border.

“Tragedy anywhere is a tragedy for all of us. My heart is with the innocent lives affected by the recent events. In pain, in grief, and in hope—we are one. When innocent lives are lost, the pain is not theirs alone—it belongs to all of us. No matter where we come from, grief speaks the same language. May we choose humanity, always,” Hania wrote on Instagram, sharing a news report.

Mawra Hocane, known for her performance in the Bollywood film Sanam Teri Kasam, also mourned the loss of innocent lives. “My deepest condolences to the affected families... An act of terrorism against one is terrorism against all...What’s happening to the world,” she wrote.

Farhan Saeed, one of Pakistani television’s most popular figures, shared his condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. “Heartfelt condolences for Pahalgam victims and their families,” he posted on his Instagram story.

Pakistani soap opera Sanwari actor Usama Khan called terrorism a "senseless" act. “Heartfelt condolences to the families & loved ones of the #PahalgamAttack victims. May they find strength during this difficult time. Terrorism is condemnable, regardless of where it occurs, whether in Pakistan, India, or anywhere else. We should stand against such senseless violence,” Usama, also known for his performances in Bezuban and Main Khwab Bunti Hon, tweeted.

In response to the terror attack, India has announced a series of countermeasures against Pakistan to fight cross-border terrorism. On Wednesday night, the ministry of external affairs suspended the Indus Waters Treaty and shut down the Integrated Check Post at the Attari-Wagah border.

Defence, Naval and Air Advisers at the Pakistani High Commission have been given a week to leave India. Pakistani nationals have also been banned from travelling to India as per the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme.