Pakistani actor Fawad Khan’s ‘Abir Gulaal’ to skip India release, hit screens overseas this month: Report

Also starring Vaani Kapoor, the romantic drama’s theatrical release was stalled in India following the Pahalgam terror attack in April

Entertainment Web Desk Published 11.08.25, 05:19 PM
Abir Gulaal release

Fawad Khan in 'Abir Gulaal' File Photo

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan’s film Abir Gulaal is set to hit screens overseas on August 29, months after its India release was stalled in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, as per reports.

The film, also starring Indian actress Vaani Kapoor, will not release in India, news agency PTI reported Monday.

Abir Gulaal will be released in theatres in over 75 countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, a source close to the makers of the film told PTI. The film’s title has now been changed to Aabeer Gulaal, the further said.

Helmed by Aarti S Bagdi, the film was touted as Fawad Khan’s Bollywood comeback after a nine-year gap. But the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 Indians in Kashmir led to widespread protests against the participation of Pakistani artists in Indian projects, leading to ban and boycott calls weeks after the film’s India release was announced.

Several organisations including All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) and the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) voiced strong objections to release of films starring Pakistani artists in India.

Fawad’s social media accounts were temporarily blocked in India due to rising tension between the two countries.

Abir Gulaal also stars Lisa Haydon, Ridhi Dogra, Parmeet Sethi and veteran actor Farida Jalal.

Fawad Khan, who made his Bollywood debut with the 2014 romcom Khoobsurat, earned heartthrob status in India. He also starred in Hindi films Kapoor & Sons (2016) and Ae Dil Hain Mushkil (2016).

“This heartwarming tale unfolds in the picturesque streets of London, weaving a love story filled with unexpected turns, tender moments, and pure magic. Audiences can expect a delightful blend of laughter, tender moments, and the undeniable chemistry between Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor,” reads the official synopsis of Abir Gulaal.

Recently, Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh’s Sardaar Ji 3 was released in overseas markets amid controversy over the casting of Pakistani actress Hania Aamir.

