'Paatal Lok' star Jaideep Ahlawat tops IMDb’s weekly list of popular Indian celebrities

Paatal Lok star Jaideep Ahlawat has bagged the No.1 spot on IMDb’s Popular Indian Celebrities list this week, according to a press communique shared by the entertainment database platform.

Jaideep has been earning plaudits for his portrayal of Inspector Hathi Ram Chaudhary in Prime Video’s Paatal Lok Season 2, which delves into the bloody murder of Jonathan Thom, a high-profile businessman-politician from Nagaland. The new season premiered on the streamer on January 17.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s truly overwhelming to see Hathiram resonate with viewers once again in Season 2 and all the love we have been receiving. As an actor, all you hope for is that your work connects with people, and this recognition by fans on IMDb reflects their love and appreciation. I am deeply grateful to the audience for their constant support and to the team behind Paatal Lok for believing in me,” Jaideep recently said in a statement.

The actor’s co-stars from Paatal Lok also feature on the list. Gul Panag, who plays Renu, claimed the 18th position, while Tillotama Shome, who essays the role of cop Meghna Barua, is ranked 21st. Meanwhile, Ishwak Singh, who portrays cop Imran Ansari, secured the 28th position on the list.

Black Warrant star Zahan Kapoor has secured a spot in the Top 5. He is ranked 3rd, while his co-stars Rahul Bhat, Paramvir Cheema and Sidhant Gupta rank 7th, 13th and 34th, respectively.

The cast of The Roshans is also part of the list. While Hrithik Roshan holds the 6th position, Rakesh Roshan has secured the 32nd spot. The docu-series, capturing the contribution of Bollywood’s Roshan family, dropped on Netflix on January 17.

The Popular Indian Celebrities feature, available exclusively on the IMDb app for Android and iOS, highlights the top trending Indian entertainers and filmmakers each week. This is based on more than 200 million monthly visits to IMDb worldwide.