Oscars LIVE: Guillermo Del Toro's 'Frankenstein' wins two Oscars in costume and makeup

Key Events

Guillermo Del Toro's sci-fi horror 'Frankenstein' wins two Oscars Guillermo Del Toro's sci-fi horror Frankenstein wins its first Oscar for best costume design. The award was presented by Anne Hathaway, who gave a slight nod to The Devil Wears Prada while introducing the category. Del Toro's film also bagged a second Oscar for Makeup and Hairstyling. JioHotstar

Miles Caton performs 'Sinners' song for first musical performance of the evening The first musical performance of the evening features the song 'I Lied to You' from Sinners. It is nominated for an Oscar for Best Song. Miles Caton performs the song alongside Raphael Saadiq. They are joined by Misty Copeland, Eric Gales, Buddy Guy, Brittany Howard, Christone Ingram, Jayme Lawson, Li Jun Li, Bobby Rush, Shaboozey, and Alice Smith. JioHotstar

ADVERTISEMENT

'Kpop Demon Hunters' wins Best Animated Feature Netflix's global sensation Kpop Demon Hunters wins the Oscar for Best Animated Feature. It was nominated against Zootopia 2, Arco, Elio, and Little Amélie or the Character of Rain.

Conan O'Brien takes a swipe at Donald Trump Conan O'Brien takes a swipe at Donald Trump. "We are coming to you live from 'Has a Small P***s' Theatre. Let's see who puts his name in front of that," the host said. Donald Trump recently changed the name of the Kennedy Center and added his name to the institution.

Amy Madigan wins best supporting actress award Zoe Saldana takes the stage to present the first award of the evening for best supporting actress. She had won the Oscar last year for her performance in Emilia Perez. And this year's award goes to Amy Madigan for Weapons

Conan O'Brien makes a reference to Epstein Files Conan O'Brien makes a reference to the Epstein files. "There are no British actors nominated for Best Actor this year, for the first time since 2012. A British spokesperson said, 'Well, we actually arrest our pedophiles". JioHotstar

Conan O'Brien takes the stage with a twist Conan O'Brien takes the stage at 98th Oscars being chased by a group of kids. "Welcome to the Oscars. I am the LAST human host of the Oscars" he jokes before taking a dig at Timothee Chalamet. "Security is tight because of protests by the ballet and opera community". He also makes a reference to Kid Rock's parallel Super Bowl. "An alternate Oscars is being hosted by Kid Rock right across the street" he says in a lighter vein. JioHostar

Oscars ceremony kicks off with Conan O'Brien staging a Weapons-themed skit The 98th Oscars ceremony begins with host Conan O'Brien staging a skit based on the horror thriller Weapons. Dressed as the film's villain Gladys, Conan performs the signature 'run' from the film, moving across the sets of the films nominated for Best Picture - an F1 track, a ping pong tournament and even the stage of Shakespeare's Hamnet. X/ @SeriesBrasil

Priyanka Chopra looks radiant in a white strapless gown Priyanka Chopra walks the red carpet at the 98th Oscars in a white strapless gown with a high slit decorated with feathers and beads. She will be presenting an award later today. X/ @21metgala

Anne Hathaway looks gorgeous in a black dress, surprise 'The Devil Wears Prada' reunion on the cards Anne Hathaway attends the 98th Oscars in a black dress. As per reports, a surprise The Devil Wears Prada reunion is on the cards at the ceremony later today. X/ @21metgala

Timothee Chalamet slays in white suit on the red carpet Timothee Chalamet slays in a double-breasted white suit at the 98th Oscars red carpet. The 30-year-old actor is nominated for his performance in Marty Supreme, and was a frontrunner in the category until an old video of him dismissing ballet surfaced online, inviting backlash from the industry.

Pedro Pascal opts for formal look on Oscars red carpet Pedro Pascal opts for a white-and-black formal look for the 98th Oscars red carpet. Pascal was recently in the news for rumours about him dating footballer Rafael Olarra. X/ @21metgala

'Hamnet' actress Jessie Buckley dazzles in a Chanel gown Nominated for Best Actress for her performance in Hamnet, Jessie Buckley walked the red carpet at the 98th Academy Awards in a custom Chanel gown. The dress features a color-blocked design with a vibrant red strapless top and a soft pink flowing skirt. X/ @21metgala

'The Secret Agent' actor Wagner Moura walks red carpet in a black tux Brazillian actor Wagner Moura walked the red carpet at the 98th Oscars in a black tuxedo. He is nominated for Best Actor this year for his performance in The Secret Agent. The film is also competing for Best Picture, Best Casting and Best International Feature. Netflix/ Getty

'KPop Demon Hunters' singer EJAE turns heads in a sequinned gown EJAE, singer behind KPop Demon Hunters song Golden, turned heads at the 98th Oscars red carpet in a gold sequined, strapless gown with black feather embellishments. Golden is nominated for Best Song at this year's Academy Awards. Kpop Demon Hunters is eyeing the Oscar for Best Animated Feature. Netflix/ Getty