Oscars 2025: Lisa becomes first K-pop singer to perform at Academy Awards

Sean Baker's 'Anora' wins second Oscar, bags Best Editing trophy Kill Bill actress Daryl Hannah presented the Oscar for Best Editing. The nominees included Anora, The Brutalist, Conclave, Emilia Perez and Wicked. The trophy was bagged by Sean Baker for Anora. This marked the romcom's second Oscar win this year.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph to present the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress Da'Vine Joy Randolph will present the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress next. She won in the category last year for her performance in The Holdovers.

Doja Cat sings 'Diamonds are Forever' from the 1971 Bond movie of the same name American rapper-singer Doja Cat sang Diamonds are Forever from the 1971 spy movie, directed by Guy Hamilton and starring Sean Connery as the fictional MI6 agent James Bond.

K-pop sensation Lisa performs Live and Let Die from the 1973 James Bond film for her maiden performance at the Oscars ceremony K-pop band Blackpink member Lisa took the stage in her maiden performance at the Oscars ceremony. She performed Live and Let Die from the 1973 James Bond film of the same name.

Special tribute to 'James Bond' producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson A special tribute was paid to Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, who were the producers of the James Bond film franchise until 2025. The video featured a montage of Bond movie clips with the franchise's signature theme music. Actress Margaret Qualley stunned in a red gown as she performed to the iconic James Bond theme music during a special tribute segment to the British spy.

Demi Moore-starrer 'The Substance' wins Best Makeup The Substance is a 2024 body horror film written and directed by Coralie Fargeat. It follows a fading celebrity, Elisabeth Sparkle (Demi Moore), who uses a black-market drug to create a younger version of herself (Margaret Qualley) but the outcome is followed by unexpected side effects.

Scarlett Johansson and June Squibb present Oscar for Best Make Up Scarlett Johansson and June Squibb took the stage to present the Oscar for Best Make Up. "The real June Squibb is at home with a book. The June Squibb you are seeing here is played by Bill Skasgard," the veteran actress joked.

Peter Straughan's 'Conclave' wins Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay The nominees for best adapted screenplay took us around the world, said Poehler as she introduced the nominees. "We all know hard it is to find the right adapter", she added as audience burst into laughter. The Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay was bagged by the 2024 political thriller Conclave. Peter Straughan adapted the screenplay from a novel written by Robert Harris. The film stars Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, Sergio Castellitto and Isabella Rossellini in pivotal roles.

Sean Baker's 2024 romcom 'Anora' wins Best Original Screenplay In a first major surprise of the evening, the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay goes to Sean Baker for Anora. The film revolves around Anora Mikheeva (Mikey Madison) and Vanya Zakharov’s (Mark Eydelshteyn) troubled marriage. While Anora Mikheeva is a sex worker, Vanya Zakharov is the son of a Russian oligarch. Yura Borisov, Karren Karagulian, Vache Tovmasyan, and Aleksei Serebryakov also play key roles in the film. Sean Baker shared his "deepest respects" with the sex workers community as he accepted his Oscar.

Amy Poehler to give away writing awards Amy Poehler took the stage to present the writing awards. "Writing is a bitch" she said.

Nick Offerman roasts host Conan O'Brien Oscar announcer Nick Offerman had a banter with Conan O'Brien, roasting the comedian for bagging the hosting duties for such a prestigious event "so late" in his career.

'Wicked's' costume designer Paul Tazwell becomes the first Black man to receive an Oscar for costume design Wicked's costume designer Paul Tazwell became the first Black man to receive an Oscar for costume design. He received a standing ovation from the audience. "I'm so proud of this," he said in his acceptance speech. He also thanked Wicked stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

Lily-Rose Depp, John Lithgow, Bowen Yang, Elle Fanning introduce nominees for Best Costume Design Lily-Rose Depp, John Lithgow, Bowen Yang, Elle Fanning and Connie Nielsen took the stage to introduce the nominees for Best Costume Design.

Conan O'Brien says more than a billion people around the world are watching the Oscars, greets viewers in India in Hindi. "Greetings to the people of India. it's morning there, so hope you enjoy your breakfast with the Oscars," said host Conan O'Brien.

'In The Shadow of the Cypress' wins Best Animated Short Film Garfield and Hawn gave away the next award for the Best Animated Short Film. Hossein Molayemi and Shirin Sohani's Iranian animated short film In The Shadow of the Cypress (2023) bagged the trophy. The film is produced by Barfak Animation Studio.

'Flow' bags Oscar for Best Animated Film The Gints Zilbalodis-directed Latvian film is the third film to be nominated for both animated feature and best international feature. This is the first time a Latvian film has been nominated for an Oscar. "Now it's your turn, Estonia," Conan O'Brien joked as the Latvian film won its first Oscar.

Andrew Garfield pays tribute to Goldie Hawn Andrew Garfield and Goldie Hawn shared stage to present the next award Best Animated Film. Garfield paid a moving tribute to Hawn. "You have given us movie. You've given us joy," he said, before introducing the nominees for the category. Flow, Inside Out 2, The Wild Robot, Memoir of A Snail, Wallace & Gromite: Vengeance Most Foul are the films nominated in the category.

It's time for the first award of the ceremony Robert Downey Jr., who won Best Supporting Actor last year for Oppenheimer, presented the trophy for the same category. Kieran Culkin bagged the Best Supporting Actor award for A Real Pain. He had won the Golden Globes, BAFTA and SAG Awards before clinching the Oscar. He thanked his mother and co-stars in his acceptance speech. Culkin shared an anecdote that his wife Jazz Charton had promised him a third child if he won an Emmy last year. After he bagged the trophy, she even promised him a fourth child if he won the Oscar.

Sandworm from 'Dune 2' plays piano, Conan O'Brien shakes leg with man in Deadpool attire 'Sandworm' from Denis Villeneuve's Dune 2 took the stage playing the piano, as a man dressed as Deadpool shook a leg with Conan O'Brien.

Conan O'Brien wraps his opening act "Next year I will not be here but the magic and grandeur of cinema will forever with us," Conan O'Brien wrapped his opening act.