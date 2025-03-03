MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Fans go gaga over Blackpink member Lisa’s debut Oscars performance

Lisa on Monday became the first K-pop singer to perform at the Academy Awards

Shrestha Mukherjee Published 03.03.25, 01:34 PM
Blackpink member Lisa at the Oscars 2025

Blackpink member Lisa at the Oscars 2025 The Academy

Blackpink member Lisa delivered a scintillating performance at the Oscars on Monday, the first by a K-pop artiste in the history of the Academy Awards, winning applause from fans across the globe.

The Rockstar singer delivered a powerful act as a tribute to Hollywood’s icon, James Bond, at the Dolby Theatre. Alongside Doja Cat and RAYE, she captivated the crowd with her performance and received a standing ovation.

Fans on social media could not stop raving about their favourite K -pop idol, who sang Live and Let Die from the 1973 film spy thriller starring Roger Moore and Jane Seymour at the award ceremony.

The performance quickly became a trending topic on social media, with fans flooding the platforms with praise and excitement. One social media user gave a shoutout to the 27-year-old singer, hoping to see her in a movie soon.

“It's so much fun being a lily (Lisa fan). Every part of the performance was beautiful. I hope she gets to act in a really big movie ”

Heaping praise on Lisa for honouring the legendary character James Bond, one social media user wrote, “Magnificent presentation, exuding elegance and doing justice to the James Bond franchise, which I really like.”

The singer opted for a black shirt dress, featuring a thigh-high slit and a floor-sweeping train.

Comparing Lisa, Doja Cat and RAYE with the female protagonists from James Bond films and Charlie’s Angels, one X user wrote, “I loved these performances sooo much!! Born Again really does give James Bond/Charlie's Angels. I’m glad they chose these three for the performances.”

Another user wrote, “Lisa is really meant for Hollywood Western stages, tho. like her performance is on fire! LISA OSCARS PERFORMER #LISAatTheOscars2025 #OSCARS”

While fans mostly had positive reactions to Lisa’s performance, some complained about the short duration of her act. “Guys, I know Lisa's performance at the Oscars was short, but at least she was the first and only K-pop artist to perform at the Oscars! This will be remembered and saved in our hearts,” a fan wrote in Lisa’s defense.

Criticising the Academy’s decision to feature Lisa in the Oscars performance instead of winners or nominees, one X user wrote, “The Oscars could have taken Adele and Sam Smith to pay tribute since they were Oscar winners with their songs, but they took Lisa, who has zero vocal ability. Raye is the only talented one of that trio.”

Another user wrote, “Don't attack because I have nothing against Lisa, but why is she there and singing a James Bond song.”

The Blackpink star recently collaborated with Doja Cat and RAYE for her latest release, Born Again, from her debut solo album Alter Ego, dropped on February 7. She recently dropped the music video of her second track FUTW from the album.

After quitting YG Entertainment with bandmates Jisoo, Jennie and Rose, Lisa launched her label company LLOUD in February last year. Following the launch of her company, Lisa released three singles — Rockstar, New Woman (featuring Rosalia) and Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me).

The singer recently made her acting debut with Season 3 of the Emmy-winning HBO series The White Lotus, which premiered on February 16.

Blackpink LISA Oscar 2025 James Bond
